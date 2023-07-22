Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 230,365 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,365 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Expedia Group worth $169,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

