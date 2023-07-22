Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,207,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,002 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $56,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.