Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 653,615 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,226,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 653,615 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $127,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

WY opened at $34.39 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.