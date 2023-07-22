Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $362,201.73

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $362,201.73 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,837.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00313082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.00816422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00545777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00062760 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00126572 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,987,552 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

