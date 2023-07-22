Ordinals Price Hits $6.87 on Top Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $6.87 or 0.00022966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $144.17 million and $20.83 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 6.71773247 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $27,362,214.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

