Oppenheimer Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $193.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 3M reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.41.

American Express Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $170.22 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.75. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

