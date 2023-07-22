Oppenheimer Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $245.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $213.30 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $224.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

