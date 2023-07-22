ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

See Also

