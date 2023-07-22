Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as high as C$3.81. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 207,403 shares.

Separately, Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$238.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 13.88.

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

