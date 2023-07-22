ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $157,847.13 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $157,847.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,531,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,792,366.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Sharat Sharan sold 12,189 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $99,706.02.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sharat Sharan sold 18,334 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $155,288.98.

On Thursday, May 11th, Sharat Sharan sold 10,893 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $85,618.98.

ON24 Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ONTF opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.12. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

ON24 Announces Dividend

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 626.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 29.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

