Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
OSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.
Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.80.
Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Old Second Bancorp Company Profile
Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.
