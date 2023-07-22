Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Old Second Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $694.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

