Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $201,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

