Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $295.65 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $295.65 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.34 or 0.06323574 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05068079 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $15,928,016.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

