Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $137,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

