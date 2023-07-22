Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.74.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
