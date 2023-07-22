NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.67.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $213.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.62. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $224.40.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

