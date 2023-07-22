Nutrien’s (NTR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2,781.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,463,000 after buying an additional 5,234,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after buying an additional 3,229,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

