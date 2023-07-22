NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NS. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

NS stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 151.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

