Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 2%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 19,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 31,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$65.42 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. The company engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

