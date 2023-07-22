Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $165.61 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $371.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

