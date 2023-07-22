NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NovaGold Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.42 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Insider Activity

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.