NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

