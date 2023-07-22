Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 3,011,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

