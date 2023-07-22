Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The business’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

