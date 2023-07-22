Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

