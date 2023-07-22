Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Cuts Dividend

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.