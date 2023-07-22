Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target Cut to $5.90

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.60 to $5.90 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.78.

NOK opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.0336 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,922 shares during the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

