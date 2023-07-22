Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

