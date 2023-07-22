Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 6,100.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $394.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day moving average of $359.75. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $493.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.82.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.