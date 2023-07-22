Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,098.19 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,291.63 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,074.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,808.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,156.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

