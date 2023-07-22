Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

