Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ResMed by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $219.94 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.04 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,476 shares of company stock worth $7,099,802 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

