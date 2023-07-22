Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $450.47 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.23 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

