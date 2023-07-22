Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.81 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

