Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $193.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.96. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $136.96 and a 12 month high of $199.83.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

