Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of MetLife by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

