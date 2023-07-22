Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,481 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $168.24 and a one year high of $289.05.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

