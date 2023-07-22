Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,238 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.16 and a 200 day moving average of $206.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.03 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

