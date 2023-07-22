NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.69. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 28,252 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut NightHawk Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

NightHawk Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 693.37%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHWK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,898,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $802,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical countermeasures that combat unmet and emerging biothreats. The company develops ANTHIM (obiltoxaximab), a monoclonal antibody antitoxin for the treatment of inhalational anthrax. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc in May 2022.

