Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.61. 519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Nifty India Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Nifty India Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nifty India Financials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nifty India Financials ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nifty India Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:INDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.76% of Nifty India Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Nifty India Financials ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nifty India Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nifty India Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.