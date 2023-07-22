NFT (NFT) Market Cap Tops $674,884.38

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,941.23 or 1.00011098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

