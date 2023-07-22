Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.25

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.69.
Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance
TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$573.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.96 and a 52 week high of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexus Industrial REIT
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.