Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.25

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXR.UN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.69.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$573.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.96 and a 52 week high of C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

