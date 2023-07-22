NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Trading 1.6% Higher

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.47. 20,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 68,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 7.82.
NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 86.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter.
NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.
