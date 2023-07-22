NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Trading 1.6% Higher

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.47. 20,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 68,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

NextPlat Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Get NextPlat alerts:

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 86.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

About NextPlat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ:NXPL Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.