NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,351 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,540 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 2.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.72% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $92,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.68. The stock had a trading volume of 560,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

