NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.20% of NewtekOne worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $92,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $440.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.33. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. On average, analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

