Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

Newmont stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Newmont by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 258,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 141,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.