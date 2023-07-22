Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Newmont

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

