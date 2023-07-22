Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 6,340,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,263. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

