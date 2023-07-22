Neumann Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.7% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.18. 4,767,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,403. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

