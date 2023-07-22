Nervos Network Hits One Day Volume of $2.72 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $116.41 million and $2.72 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,928.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00316944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.73 or 0.00824389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00545031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00062946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 212.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00126907 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,142,597,034 coins and its circulating supply is 41,541,811,672 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

